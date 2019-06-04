Eid ul Fitr 2019: In Hyderabad, Sale Of Vermicelli Skyrockets

Eid al Fitr in 2019 is likely to be celebrated in India on June 5, tomorrow.

Eid-al-fitr is likely to be celebrated in India on June 5, tomorrow. The date will be confirmed by evening after the moon sighting. The crescent moon has been sighted in the UAE and the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr have begun in many parts of the world. Eid al fitr is celebrated with a special sweet dish called sheerkurma in which vermicelli or "seviyan" are used. A variety of desserts are made with vermicelli during Eid.

To match up to the demands of festive shoppers, grocery shopkeepers Hyderabad have stocked up their shelves with different types of vermicelli.

"People from different places come to the old city to purchase seviyan. For them, we keep many varieties of seviyan like haath ka seviyan, nammak ka seviyan, chakle ka seviyan and laddu seviyan. All these variants can be used in the dish called sheerkurma, which will be made on Eid and will be distributed among friends and relatives," Mohammed Rayeez, a trader from Hyderabad told news agency ANI.

Talking about the significance of sheerkurma during Ramzan and Eid, a customer said, "With vermicelli, we make sheerkurma and distribute it to all our relatives and the people who come to greet us on Ramzan/Eid. This sweet will be made in every house. We will also distribute this sweet to the poor who is not in a position to purchase seviyan and make sheerkurma."

Eid-ul-fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long fast that is observed by Muslims across the world. The holy fast or roza is observed from sunrise to sunset. During Ramzan, a pre-fast meal called "sehri" is eaten before the sunrise and the fast is broken with a post-fast meal called "iftar". After Raadan, Eid is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid al-Fitr is celebrated for one, two or three days. It is forbidden to fast on the Day of Eid. Eid gifts, known as Eidi, are given to children and immediate relatives on this festival of breaking the fast.

(With Inputs from ANI)