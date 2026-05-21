"Economic Self-Defence": J&K, Ladakh High Court Shifts To Virtual Hearings

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has shifted to virtual hearings and suspended Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for judges and staff to conserve fuel amid surging crude oil prices.

The order, issued by Registrar General M K Sharma, terms the measure as "economic self-defence due to the fuel situation" and therefore has decided to go for online hearing.

"From May 21, the High Court will encourage virtual hearings and virtual appearance by counsel in all cases," said the order.

Lawyers have been directed to follow the decorum and protocol prescribed for video proceedings.

During the summer vacation beginning June 8, nominated Vacation Benches will hear cases only through virtual mode. However, advocates unable to join via video conferencing due to unavoidable circumstances may be permitted to appear physically when the Court is in session.

The LTC facility for judicial officers and High Court staff has also been suspended until further orders. The suspension will not affect LTC already sanctioned.

Besides this all physical administrative inspections and district visits have been put on hold.

"Administrative meetings will be conducted virtually. The J&K Judicial Academy will not conduct physical training programmes. All workshops, orientations, and academic activities will be held via virtual mode only," order said.

Officers of the Registry have been asked to pool transport facilities allotted to them, wherever feasible, to reduce fuel consumption and ensure better use of official resources.