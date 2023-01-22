'Earth's Problems Will Be Solved If Cow Slaughter Stopped': Gujarat Court

The judge also linked cow slaughter to climate change. (Representational)

A court in Gujarat has made some curious observations on cow slaughter while sentencing a man to life imprisonment for illegally transporting cattle.

"All the problems of the earth will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped," legal news website Live Law quoted the Principal District Judge of Tapi district court as saying while passing the order.

Samir Vinodchandra Vyas also said that "houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation" and use of gaumutra (cow urine) is a "cure for many incurable diseases".

"Science has proved that houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation. The use of gaumutra [cow urine] is a cure for many incurable diseases," the judge claimed, adding religion is born out of a cow.

There is no scientific basis for the claims made by the judge.

The order, passed in November, also expressed dissatisfaction over the fact all the talk surrounding cow protection has not been put into practice, reported Bar and Bench.

"Cow is not only an animal but a mother. A cow is the living planet of 68 crore holy places and 33 crore gods. The obligation of a cow on the entire universe defies description.

The court, while referring to various shlokas, further said that "if cows are kept unhappy then our wealth and property disappears".

The judge also linked cow slaughter to climate change. "The problems that exist today are because of the increase of the irascibility and hot temper. The only reason for the increase is the slaughter of cows. Till this is completely prohibited the saatvik climate change cannot have its effect," the court said.

The case was about the illegal transportation of over 16 cows for which the man was arrested in August last year. Besides the life sentence, the man was also fined Rs five lakh.