3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted the Uttarkashi area of Uttarakhand on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, at latitude 30.85 N and longitude 78.60 E.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 24/01/2025 08:19:28 IST, Lat: 30.85 N, Long: 78.60 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand."



Further details are awaited.

