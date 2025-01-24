Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Earthquake Today In Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi: The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km

Read Time: 1 min
Share
3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.
Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand):

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted the Uttarkashi area of Uttarakhand on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, at latitude 30.85 N and longitude 78.60 E.
In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 24/01/2025 08:19:28 IST, Lat: 30.85 N, Long: 78.60 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand."


Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Earthquake Today, Earthquake In Uttarakhand, Earthquake In Uttarkashi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.