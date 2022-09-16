4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Leh

The earthquake occurred in Leh at 4:19 am. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale hit 189 km north of Leh's Alchi, said the National Center for Seismology (NSE) on Friday. The earthquake occurred at 4:19 am.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred 189 km north of Leh's Alchi. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it said in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-09-2022, 04:19:41 IST, Lat: 35.89 & Long: 77.57, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 189km N of Alchi(Leh),Jammu & Kashmir,India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/jxeYjvTvYS@Indiametdept@ndmaindiapic.twitter.com/8vp49tEWTa — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 15, 2022

Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Center for Seismology is the nodal agency of the central government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

