Earthquake Of 3.3 Magnitude Hits Bengaluru

The tremors were felt in the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru this morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:09:36 IST, Lat: 13.59 & Long: 77.73, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 70km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QwfkjFOGRXpic.twitter.com/LQ87OjGcA7 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 22, 2021

More details are awaited.



