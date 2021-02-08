Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Gulmarg

Earthquake Today in Jammu and Kashmir Strikes Near Gulmarg

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was reported near Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 73 km west-northwest (WNW) of Gulmarg, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 4:56 AM at a depth of 30 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



