Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh with Magnitude 4.4 Strikes Near Basar

Earthquake Today in Arunachal Pradesh Strikes Near Basar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was reported near Basar in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 527 km north-northwest (NNW) of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 12:14 AM IST at a depth of 106 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



