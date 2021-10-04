Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh with Magnitude 4.4 Strikes Near Basar

Basar:
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was reported near Basar in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 527 km north-northwest (NNW) of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 12:14 AM IST at a depth of 106 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
