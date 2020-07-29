4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin

The earthquake struck at 10:58 PM IST at a depth of 145 km from the surface.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was reported near Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 206 km north-northwest (NNW) of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 10:58 PM IST at a depth of 145 km from the surface.

