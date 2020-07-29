4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin

The epicentre of the earthquake was 206 km north-northwest (NNW) of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin

The earthquake struck at 10:58 PM IST at a depth of 145 km from the surface.

Pangin:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was reported near Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 206 km north-northwest (NNW) of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 10:58 PM IST at a depth of 145 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:

Are you living in the region, did you feel the earthquake? Use the comments box to share details or tweet your photos and videos to @ndtv.

Comments
EarthquakeEarthquake todayArunachal Pradesh

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india