4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin

Pangin:
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was reported near Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday night, according to India's National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 206 km north-northwest (NNW) of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 10:58 PM IST at a depth of 145 km from the surface.
Tremors were felt in the following areas:
