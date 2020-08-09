Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin

Earthquake Today in Arunachal Pradesh Strikes Near Pangin

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was reported near Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, according to National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 184 km north-northwest (NNW) of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:20 PM IST at a depth of 200 km from the surface.

