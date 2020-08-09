Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin

The epicentre of the earthquake was 184 km north-northwest (NNW) of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said.

Pangin:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was reported near Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, according to National Center for Seismology.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:

