Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Itanagar In Arunachal Pradesh

Earthquake Today in Arunachal Pradesh Strikes Near Itanagar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was reported near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 61 km northwest (NW) of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:15 AM IST at a depth of 11 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



