During UP Energy Minister's Surprise Check, A Power Cut

Electricity supply shut off in the middle of AK Sharma's inspection.

The inspection of an electrical substation was conducted in darkness by Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister on Tuesday as the power shut off during his visit. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district.

Energy Minister AK Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of P. Nagar electrical substation to check the state of power supply in the district. The dark truth was impossible to ignore when the electricity supply shut off in the middle of his inspection.

Mr Sharma continued the inspection for hours after that using mobile phone torches, after which he reprimanded the officials for the interrupted supply that residents of the district had been complaining about as well.

The surprise check had been conducted to take stock of the work done during 'Electrical Solution Week'. After the inspection, the minister instructed the officers to supply electricity "smoothly and according to the roster in the district".

Residents in Barabanki had been complaining about the erratic power supply in their district for some time now. They said that light rain was enough to incapacitate the power system, leaving several areas without power for hours on end.

In a tweet, AK Sharma said, "Reviewed the work done in 'Electrical Solution Week'. Talks were also held with the beneficiary consumers. Their satisfaction is our strength."