Drunk Madhya Pradesh Cop Drives Into People, Injuring 2: Police

A police inspector has been charged for allegedly running over people last night in an inebriated state and injuring two in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said today.

Inspector Antim Pawar has been charged under the Indian Penal Code for "rash driving on public road" and "any rash or negligent act to endanger human life", Khargone Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary said.

A medical examination has confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol, the SP informed.

As per eyewitnesses, several people ran for cover as the out-of-control SUV of Antim Pawar, in uniform at the time, hit people in different places of the city.

The vehicle was subsequently intercepted and the official was brought to the police station, where some people protested demanding stringent action against him.