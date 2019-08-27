Drunk Gujarat Cop Fires In Air, Allegedly Assaults Personnel; Arrested

V N Chaudhary was taken to police station and placed under arrest, said R N Solanki. (Representational)

A policeman has been arrested for allegedly firing in the air from his service weapon in an inebriated state and assaulting a Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawan in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kadhaiya village on Monday night when V N Chaudhary, a police officer with Jamnagar traffic branch, was on leave and visiting his native place, Bardoli police officer R N Solanki said.

The GRD jawan accused V N Chaudhary of thrashing him in a drunken state and firing three rounds in the air from his service revolver, he said.

"V N Chaudhary was on leave and visiting his native village Kadhaiya. At night, he consumed liquor and got into an altercation with a GRD jawan who was on duty at that time," R N Solanki said.

"He assaulted the jawan, then took out his service revolver and fired three rounds in the air when some people gathered and tried to intervene," he said.

V N Chaudhary was later taken to Mahuva police station and placed under arrest, R N Solanki said.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and provisions of the Gujarat Prohibition Act and the Arms Act, he added.

