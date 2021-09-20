Drugs Worth Over Rs 150 Crore Seized From Maharashtra In 1 Year: Officials

Over 100 kg of Codine drugs, 30 kg charas, 12 kg heroin, among others were seized. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized various banned drugs worth over Rs 150 crore in the last one year from Mumbai, adjoining Navi Mumbai, Thane and other areas in Maharashtra, a senior NCB official said.

"From September last year till now, we have registered 114 cases under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and arrested more than 300 people, including 34 foreigners and a few Bollywood celebrities," NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Samir Wankhede said today.

He said over last one year, they seized more than 100 kg of Codine drugs, 30 kg charas, 12 kg heroin, two kg cocaine, 350 kg Ganja, 60 kg ephedrine and 25 kg MD (mephedrone) from the city and other neighbouring areas.

"Now, we have started attaching properties of those caught dealing in drugs in commercial quantities. Till now, we have attached properties worth over Rs 12 crore of various drug-peddlers and this will continue," he said.

The items being seized include cash and jewellery earned from the sale of drugs, he added.

The official said they have many times found that drug peddlers buy properties in the names of their relatives and friends, and such assets would also be seized if their connection with the drug peddlers is established.

Mr Wankhede also said there was a misconception in the people's minds that a person dealing in drugs was the only culprit.

"It is not correct. Those who are consuming drugs are also liable for action and will be booked under provisions of the NDPS Act," he said.

