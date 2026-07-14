Drugs Sold In Chocolate Wrappers, Woman Arrested In Ahmedabad

A 28-year-old woman was arrested in Ahmedabad after police allegedly recovered more than Rs 5 lakh worth of narcotics, including mephedrone (MD) and ganja, hidden inside chocolate wrappers in an attempt to avoid suspicion.

The arrest was made during a joint operation by the Ahmedabad City Police's Local Crime Branch (Zone 5) and the Gomtipur Police Station surveillance team following a tip-off. Officers raided a house in the Vikram Mill ni Chali area of Gomtipur and arrested Simaben Diwakar, wife of Suraj alias Taklo Ramkishan Diwakar.

According to police, the accused had concealed the drugs inside ordinary chocolate wrappers to make them appear like regular food items and evade detection.

During the raid, police seized 127.95 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 3.84 lakh, 132.42 grams of ganja valued at Rs 6,621, and Rs 1.13 lakh in cash. The total value of the seized contraband and cash is estimated at Rs 5.03 lakh.

Police said Simaben has a previous case registered against her under the NDPS Act.

A case has been registered at the Gomtipur Police Station under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Police have also launched a search for her husband, Suraj alias Taklo, who is at large. Investigators said he has more than 35 criminal cases registered against him, including cases related to assault, gambling, prohibition violations and externment.