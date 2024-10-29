Navi Mumbai Cops Seize Drugs Worth Rs 26 Lakh, 20 Nigerians Arrested

Police seized 107 grams of Mephedrone, valued at Rs 26,77,500, from the Nigerians. (Representational)

In a significant crackdown, Navi Mumbai Police arrested 20 Nigerian nationals, including 13 women and seven men, who were partying in the Kharghar area and seized Mephedrone drug with an estimated value of Rs 26.77 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), including five police inspectors, 150 constables, personnel of the anti-riot squad and members of a forensic team, raided two food joints on Monday late at night.

Police seized 107 grams of Mephedrone, valued at Rs 26,77,500, and liquor from the possession of the Nigerians, an official statement said.

The arrested persons were produced before a local magistrate court that remanded them to judicial custody.

Police registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Prohibition Act, the Registration of Foreigners Act and the Passports Act.

