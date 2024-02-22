Rs 3,700 Crore Worth 'Meow Meow' Drugs Seized In A Week As Maharashtra Raids Continue

Banned drugs worth Rs 300 crore were seized during a raid in Maharashtra's Kupwad

Banned drug mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore has been seized during a raid in Maharashtra's Sangli, officials said on Thursday.

A whopping 140 kg of the mephedrone, which is commonly known as 'Meow Meow', was seized during a raid at a company in the Kupwad MIDC area.

Three people involved in the drug syndicate have been arrested, the official said.

3 people were arrested after drugs worth Rs 300 crore were recovered in Maharashtra's Sangli

Drugs worth Rs 3,700 crore have so far been recovered in the ongoing raids by Pune Police in different parts of the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, police said that they unearthed a staggering 1,100 kilograms of mephedrone with an estimated value exceeding Rs 2,500 crore in raids across Pune and Delhi.

The operation began with the arrest of three drug smugglers in Pune, accompanied by the seizure of 700 kg of mephedrone. The subsequent interrogation of these individuals led to the confiscation of an additional 400 kg of the synthetic stimulant from godown-like structures in Delhi's Hauz Khas area.

Another large consignment of Mephedrone was stored in Pune, particularly in the Kurkumbh MIDC area.

According to Pune Police sources, the case will now be investigated from the terror funding angle.