"Broom Warrior" To Geneticist: 6 Key Padma Shri Awardees Honoured Today

President Droupadi Murmu honoured 65 personalities with the Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

It marked the second civil investiture ceremony, where the President conferred 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri.

The awardees include social workers, scientists, educationists, artists, and cultural activists who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

Here are six key winners:

Shri S Inderjit Singh Sidhu

Among the recipients is former Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) S Inderjit Singh Sidhu, popularly known as the "Broom Warrior".

He is being honoured for his decades-long voluntary efforts to keep public spaces clean. For nearly 30 years, Sidhu has voluntarily cleaned parks, streets and public spaces, written to authorities for improved sanitation, motivated cleaning staff, and led by example.

Prof Mangala Kapoor

Indian classical vocalist, musicologist and academician Prof Mangala Kapoor will also receive the Padma Shri. She has contributed to Indian classical music through performances, teaching and research. She has authored five books on music, including her autobiography "Seerat". Her work has contributed to the preservation, documentation and dissemination of Indian classical music traditions.

Dr Budhari Tati

Dr Budhari Tati is the president of Maa Shakhini Mahila Utthan Kendra in Chhattisgarh's Hiranar. She is being recognised for her work towards educating and empowering tribal women. She has worked extensively to promote self-reliance and self-employment among women in tribal communities.

Dr Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar

She is an eminent scientist whose work has transformed India's scientific and technological landscape. She served at CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories in Bengaluru for 46 years and played a key role in developing indigenous technologies for sectors including civil aviation, defence and advanced materials.

Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj

Currently a CSIR Bhatnagar Fellow at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad, he is known for his work in population and medical genetics. He also coordinates the Genome India and Paediatric Rare Genetic Disease national missions.

He founded the "Society for Mitochondrial Research and Medicine" to bring together doctors, scientists, and academicians to work toward a common goal: diagnosing and managing mitochondrial disorders.

Shri Khem Raj Sundriyal

Veteran handloom and tapestry weaver Khem Raj Sundriyal will be honoured for his contribution to preserving and promoting India's weaving heritage. With more than five decades of experience, he has trained generations of artisans and helped take traditional Indian weaving to the global stage.

Shri Charan Hembram

Santhali educationist and cultural activist Charan Hembram is known for his efforts to promote the Santhali language, literature and culture in Odisha. He played a key role in strengthening Santhali education through the Board of Santali Education under ASECA Odisha. He served as the Secretary of the Board of Santali Education, Rairangpur, from 1992 to 2004.