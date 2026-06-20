"Her Journey Inspires People": PM Modi Greets President Murmu On Her Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday, praising her remarkable journey of public service and describing her life as an inspiration for millions across the country.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country."

Highlighting President Murmu's contributions to nation-building and social welfare, Modi added, "Through her many years in public life, she has served the nation in an outstanding manner, especially passionate about the wellbeing of the underprivileged and marginalised. Her steadfast dedication to India's development is very motivating."

Extending his wishes, the Prime Minister said, "May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in the service of the nation. I look forward to meeting her later today at the programme in Odisha."

Joining the greetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded President Murmu's commitment to public service and constitutional values.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to Her Excellency the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Your simple life, unwavering dedication to the upliftment of tribal society, and steadfast commitment to constitutional values serve as an exemplary inspiration for all citizens of the country."

"I pray to Lord Sri Jagannath Ji for your long and illustrious life and excellent health," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu, the 15th President of India, assumed office on July 25, 2022, becoming the first tribal woman and the youngest person to hold the country's highest constitutional office. Before becoming President, she served as the ninth Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

Born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to a Santhal tribal family, President Murmu's life story is one of perseverance and determination. Beginning her education at a village primary school, she went on to pursue higher studies in Bhubaneswar, becoming the first girl from her village to pass the matriculation examination and earn a college degree.

She graduated from Ramadevi Women's College in 1979 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Economics.

Overcoming social and economic challenges, President Murmu built a distinguished career in public service, earning respect across political and social spheres. Her rise from a remote tribal village to Rashtrapati Bhavan remains one of the most inspiring stories in contemporary Indian public life.

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