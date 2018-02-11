Drop Charges Against Woman Who Threw Eggs, Naveen Patnaik Tells Police "The chief minister today asked the police to withdraw all cases against the woman who had hurled eggs at him" an official Naveen Patnaik's office said.

The woman had allegedly thrown eggs at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last month Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today directed the police to drop all charges against a woman who was accused of hurling eggs at him in Balasore district last month.



The woman, identified as Rajeswari Kamila, was arrested on January 31 after she allegedly threw eggs at the chief minister at a public meeting at Talsari in the Bhograi block of the district.



"The chief minister today asked the police to withdraw all cases against the woman who had hurled eggs at him" an official in Naveen Patnaik's office said.



Kamila was roughed up by a group of people for the alleged attack and was arrested soon after.



She was produced before the court of the Judicial Magistrate at Jaleswar, who sent her to jail.



Five days later, she fell ill and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.



The Marine Police Station at Talsari had registered a case against the woman under various sections.



