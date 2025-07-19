Prepared To Shift Minor Set On Fire To AIIMS Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said that the state government will airlift the minor girl, who was set on fire by miscreants in Puri, to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care as per the advice of the doctors.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 70 per cent burns.

"We are reviewing the situation. The state government is prepared to shift her to Delhi AIIMS for advanced treatment if needed. Although the victim has suffered up to 70% burns, she is still able to speak. I have spoken to the hospital director....she will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as per the advice of the doctors," CM Majhi said.

He further said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident.

"Whoever is responsible will be caught. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident and to determine whether any conspiracy was involved. The government will ensure strict punishment under the law," he added.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Naveen Patnaik has severely criticised the ruling BJP government in the state, saying that such incidents against women are now being reported almost daily across Odisha.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, "Deeply anguished to know that a young girl was set on fire in Balanga area of Puri District. This attempt to kill her happened in broad daylight. I strongly condemn this horrible act. It has happened just within a week of the terrible incident of a young girl setting herself ablaze in FM College after she was denied justice--even after knocking on every door, and a month after the horrific incident in Gopalpur. Such unthinkable incidents against women are now being reported almost daily across Odisha."

The minor girl went out with her friends, but she was kidnapped midway and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire, according to her cousin.

The victim reached someone's house from the incident spot, after which she was taken to the hospital by her cousin.

The incident took place under the Balanda police station in the Nimapada block of Puri.

The victim had attempted self-immolation on July 12 on the college campus, sustaining over 90 per cent burn injuries, and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14.

