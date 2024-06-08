Drones, Hot Air Balloons Banned In Delhi Ahead Of PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister on Saturday for the third consecutive time.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet's swearing-in on Sunday, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has banned the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters and even by para-jumping from aircraft on June 9 and June 10.

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc.," the order by Commissioner of Police read.

The order mentioned that the above-mentioned activities would be punishable.

The order shall come into force with effect from June 9 and shall remain in force for a period of two days i.e. upto June 10 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier.

