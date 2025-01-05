Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Drone Spotted Over Jagannath Temple In Puri Triggers Security Concerns, Probe On

The drone was spotted over the temple around 4:10 am and it kept hovering for nearly half an hour, raising security concerns as the area is a no-flying zone.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Drone Spotted Over Jagannath Temple In Puri Triggers Security Concerns, Probe On
"It was suspected that some vlogger may have flown the drone," police said.
Bhubaneswar:

An investigation was started after a drone was spotted over the revered Jagannath temple in Puri in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The drone was spotted over the temple around 4:10 am and it kept hovering for nearly half an hour, raising security concerns as the area is a no-flying zone.

Different teams have been formed to investigate the incident, a police officer said.

Expressing concern, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said, "Flying a drone over the temple is illegal and not acceptable. Strong legal action would be taken against the person who breached the security." "The Puri SP has formed teams and started an investigation into the incident. I hope that the person concerned will be identified and the drone will be seized," he added.

Mr Harichandan said to ensure that such an incident does not happen in the future, the government is planning to deploy police personnel round the clock at the four watchtowers around the temple complex.

"It was suspected that some vlogger may have flown the drone above the temple. However, ill intention behind it cannot be ruled out," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jagannath Puri, Drone Spotted At Jagannath Temple, Jagannath Puri Drone
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.