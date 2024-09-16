Video: Terrorist Runs For Cover In J&K, Cut Down By Heavy Fire From Army

A terrorist runs out of a house in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla before he was neutralised

A drone footage has emerged showing the moment a terrorist ran out of a building, firing his assault rifle, while the security forces engaged and neutralised him in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday.

Three terrorists were shot dead by the security forces on Saturday following an overnight gunbattle at Baramulla, with officials terming the operation a "significant success".

In the operation at Baramulla's Chak Tapper Kreeri, three "hardcore" terrorists were shot dead and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered, Commander of the Army's 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth said.

The drone footage shows one of the terrorists running towards some trees near the compound wall of the house. He falls on the ground, and crawls a few metres before stopping, while more bullets punch holes on the concrete walls, raising a cloud of white dust.

The operation marks a huge success for the security forces at a time when there has been a disproportionate number of losses.

In a separate encounter in Kupwara, two army soldiers were killed in action.

"Last night, we received specific intelligence about the presence of some unidentified terrorists in Chak Tapar/Watargam," Brigadier Kannoth said, adding the forces then cordoned off the location where they suspected the terrorists were hiding.

"Our columns were fired upon by the terrorists hiding in an old building. As per the standard operating procedures, we returned fire," he said. "The operation continued in the morning when our troops in a very professional manner engaged the terrorists and neutralised them without any collateral damage to civilian life and property," Brigadier Kannoth said.

The assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases starting September 18.