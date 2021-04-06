Maoist Madvi Hidma Suspected Behind Attack In Which 22 Soldiers Died In Chhattisgarh

Dreaded Maoist Madvi Hidma has emerged as the mastermind of the last weekend's attack on soldiers

Dreaded Maoist Madvi Hidma has emerged as the mastermind of the last weekend's massacre of 22 security personnel by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region and the audacious attack has brought him into the limelight once again.

His age and looks are still a matter of speculation with security agencies suggesting he is around 45 years old.

They just have a bundle of old photos of a young man who they believe is Madvi Hidma, who carries a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for capture in Chhattisgarh.

Last Saturday's operation by security forces was aimed at cornering Hidma, but unfortunately it proved to be a meticulously planned trap that culminated in heavy casualties for the CRPF soldiers and the state police along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts.

An elusive figure, Hidma is a dreaded Maoist of the outlawed outfit CPI (Maoist) and has been on the radar of security agencies for many years.

According to police, Hidma heads the Peoples Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no. 1, the strongest military formation of the rebels in Dandakaranya which covers parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra besides the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

Believed to be the chief architect of various deadly attacks on security forces in Chhattisgarh in the past decade and beyond, Hidma is being considered a prime suspect for the April 3 ambush in the Bastar region which left 22 CRPF and police personnel dead and 31 others injured.

Tekalguda village, where Maoists ambushed security forces, is just 6 km away from Puvarti, believed to be the native village of Hidma.

He is also a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of Maoists which has been instrumental in carrying out several deadly attacks on security forces in south Bastar.

Madvi Hidma became a Maoist in the late 1990s.

He came under the scanner of security agencies for the first time after the 2010 Tadmetla attack in Chhattisgarh in which 76 security personnel were killed.

He had then assisted another dreaded Maoist Papa Rao in executing the attack. Since then, his name often crops up every time there is a major attack on security forces in Bastar.

Well-trained in guerrilla warfare, Madvi Hidma carries an AK-47 rifle and his cadres are equipped with sophisticated weapons. A four-layered ring of armed cadres around him has kept him away from the reach of security forces so far.

For the last few years, security forces have been consistently carrying out intelligence-based operations in interiors of Bijapur and Sukma to target him, a police officer said.

However, his deep knowledge of the forested area and tough terrain have helped him to avoid getting caught, the officer said.

However, recent operations by security forces in the core areas of Maoists have created immense pressure on Hidma, he said.

Hidma has been named in a number of major Maoist strikes, including the Jhiram valley attack in Darbha, Bastar in 2013 that killed frontline senior Congress leaders like Mahendra Karma, Nand Kumar Patel and VC Shukla.

Another strike bearing his imprint was the Burkapal ambush of April 2017 that claimed the lives of 24 CRPF personnel.

Accused of murder of several security personnel, Hidma, mostly confines himself to the south Sukma region which is his base area, the officials told news agency Press Trust of India.

His wife Raje is also an active member of the CPI (Maoist) and has been linked to several major Maoist strikes, they said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)