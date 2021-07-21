New Generation Akash, Homegrown Anti-Tank Missiles Test-Fired By DRDO

The missile hit the target, a dummy tank, and destroyed it with precision, said the DRDO.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the flight test of an indigenously developed man-portable anti-tank guided missile, providing a major boost to the Indian Army, the defence body said Wednesday. Besides, a new generation of Akash surface-to-air missile was also successfully test-fired by the DRDO on Wednesday, said the defence ministry.

The low weight, fire and forget, anti-tank guided missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with a thermal sight, news agency ANI quoted the DRDO as saying.

In a major boost to #AtmaNirbharBharat and strengthening Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) today 21st July 2021. pic.twitter.com/kLEqrsgoOR — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 21, 2021

The missile hit the target, a dummy tank, in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision, the DRDO said. “The test has validated the minimum range successfully,” it said.

“All the mission objectives were met. The missile has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art miniaturised infrared imaging seeker along with advanced avionics,” the DRDO said.

The defence ministry, in a release, described the missile's successful trial as a major boost for the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) campaign of the government.

Meanwhile, a new generation of Akash surface-to-air missile was successfully test-fired from an integrated test range off the Odisha coast, a defence ministry release said. It said that the missile was test-fired at around 12:45 PM from a land-based platform.

DRDO has successfully flight tested the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) a Surface to Air Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha today 21st July 2021. The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by complete flight data. pic.twitter.com/LldOF8aqGT — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 21, 2021

"The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by complete flight data captured by these systems. During the test, the missile demonstrated high manoeuvrability required for neutralising fast and agile aerial threats. Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the air defence capability of the Indian Air Force," said the ministry.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for the successful test of the two missiles, the ministry added.

