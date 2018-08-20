DRDO Successfully Test Fires Chopper-Mounted Anti-Tank Missile

Senior officials from the DRDO and Indian Army were present during the mission.

All India | | Updated: August 20, 2018 07:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
DRDO Successfully Test Fires Chopper-Mounted Anti-Tank Missile

The missile is guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker operating in the Lock-on-Before-Launch mode.

New Delhi: 

The DRDO on Sunday successfully flight tested the indigenously developed HELINA (Helicopter-Launched Anti-Tank Guided Missile) system at Pokhran in Rajasthan, official sources said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Army for further strengthening the defence capabilities of the country with the successful test. 

"The weapon system has been tested for its full range. The HELINA weapon system released smoothly from the launch platform and tracked the target all through its course beforre hitting it with high precision," an official release said. 

The missile is guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker operating in the Lock-on-Before-Launch mode. It is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world. 

Senior officials from the DRDO and Indian Army were present during the mission.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DRDOAnti-Tank Missile

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonJio Phone 2

................................ Advertisement ................................