India's Homegrown Guided Anti-Tank Missile Test-Fired Successfully

The missile hit the target, a dummy tank, and destroyed it with precision, said the DRDO.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the flight test of an indigenously developed man-portable anti-tank guided missile, providing a major boost to the Indian Army, the defence body said Wednesday.

The low weight, fire and forget, anti-tank guided missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with a thermal sight, news agency ANI quoted the DRDO as saying.

In a major boost to #AtmaNirbharBharat and strengthening Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) today 21st July 2021.

The missile hit the target, a dummy tank, in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision, the DRDO said. “The test has validated the minimum range successfully,” it said.

“All the mission objectives were met. The missile has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art miniaturised infrared imaging seeker along with advanced avionics,” the DRDO said.