APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: In Tribute To 'Missile Man', PM Says 'India Salutes Dr APJ Abdul Kalam'

Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam dreamt of the India of 21st century and he made an exceptional contribution to achieve the goal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted today as he paid tribute to the former president on his 88th birth anniversary.

"My heartfelt tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalamji on his anniversary. He dreamt of the India of 21st century and then went on to give his exceptional contribution to the goal. His ideal life will keep inspiring the people of the country. India salutes Dr APJ Abdul Kalamji on his Jayanti," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

In his tweet, PM Modi also shared a video where he is heard recounting the achievements of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, also known as "Missile Man of India". "As a scientist, he took India to new heights... His long-life efforts are an asset for the country. He faced many obstacles in his life," PM Modi is heard saying in the video.

डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने 21वीं सदी के सक्षम और समर्थ भारत का सपना देखा और इस दिशा में अपना विशिष्ट योगदान दिया। उनका आदर्श जीवन देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा।



India salutes Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/PPgPrkqQRG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2019

"Personally, he has been a guide, a mentor to me," he further says.

Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. He is remembered for his contributions towards the development of the country's missile projects.

In 1997, he received the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. He is a recipient of several other awards and Fellow of many professional institutions, including civilian awards - Padma Bhushan (1981) and Padma Vibhushan (1990), according to his official website.

In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India. But he always referred to himself as a teacher first.

In 2010, the United Nations decided to recognise October 15, his birth anniversary, as World Student Day.

Several other political leaders wished the "Missile Man of India" today on his 88th birth anniversary.

On Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote: "I offer my tributes to former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his Jayanti. Dr Kalam was an epitome of simplicity and knowledge who devoted his entire life to the nation. He is an inspiration to every Indian."

I offer my tributes to former President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his Jayanti. Dr Kalam was an epitome of simplicity and knowledge who devoted his entire life to the nation. He is an inspiration to every Indian. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2019

"Remembering India's former President Shri APJ Abdul Kalam ji on his birth anniversary. His humble origins and life of compassion for the disadvantaged continues to inspire every Indian," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with a picture of him with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.