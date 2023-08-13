Bureaucrat Shares Picture Of Cheque APJ Abdul Kalam Wrote To Pay For Grinder Gifted to Him

M V Rao shared an incident that throws light on the late President's principle

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam will always be remembered for his contribution to the field of science and politics. Beyond the realm of his work, the former president of India was a dignified man. Now, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer M V Rao shared an incident that throws light on the late President's principle of not accepting any gift or favour.

In a long post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Rao shared an incident when the Missile Man of India refused to accept the grinder gifted to him and insisted that he pay for the appliance. Mr Roy wrote, "In 2014, a company called 'Saubhagya Wet Grinder' was a sponsor in some event where Dr A P J Abdul Kalam was the chief guest."

He added, "The sponsor presented a gift to him which he respectfully declined to accept. The sponsor explained that it was just a grinder and requested him to accept. He took the gift without any further argument. The next day, APJ sent his person to the market to find out the price of the grinder. He later made out a cheque from his personal account of market price and sent it across to the company. As expected company decided not to deposit the cheque."

"The story does not end here. He followed up with his bank and when due deduction did not happen in time, he informed the company to deposit the cheque or else he would be constrained to send the grinder back," the caption further read.

"Seeing his resolve, the company deposited a cheque but made a photocopy of same and framed it and kept it on display," Mr Rao shared.

"It was a lifelong lesson that APJ learnt from his father in his childhood: "Behind every gift, there's some selfish reason, an expectation of a return of the favour. Before you accept any gift, think hard about it." APJ's two-part autobiographies are a must for all Indians," he wrote.

