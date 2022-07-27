'Science With A Soul': Anand Mahindra's Tribute To Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

This is the seventh death anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

On the seventh death anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India, tributes are flowing in from all corners of the world. Among the messages honouring the scientist and humanitarian is a post by industrialist Anand Mahindra. The chairman of Mahindra Group has shared an image with Dr Kalam clicked during the inauguration of the Mahindra Research Valley.

Sharing the photo, Mr Mahindra said, “There could have been no better inspiration for our research ambitions than this amazing man of science. Science with a Soul. I remember him gratefully today.”'

Several Twitter users paid their respects in the comments section.

“So well said. Science with Soul... Poetic,” a person wrote.

Another said, “Haven't seen people president after APJ Abdul Kalam."

In addition to being one of India's most loved Presidents, Dr Kalam is also hailed for his contribution to the space and science projects of the country. Born into a modest family in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 1958.

In 1969, he was inducted into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Here he earned acclaim for his work as the project director for the SLV-III, India's first satellite launch vehicle.

He is also recognised for his contributions to the development of the Agni and Prithvi missiles, earning him the moniker “Missile Man of India.”

Dr Kalam became the President of India in 2002 and was often referred to as the People's President for his simple lifestyle and relentless work for public welfare. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan and the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990 and 1997, respectively.