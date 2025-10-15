World Students' Day 2025: How India Celebrates Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Vision

World Students' Day is observed across India on October 15 every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President and one of the country's most respected scientists. The day underscores the transformative role of education in nation-building and social progress.

The observance pays tribute to Dr Kalam's pathbreaking work in India's space and defence programmes, which earned him the title "Missile Man of India." Beyond his scientific achievements, the day honours his lifelong bond with students and his commitment to nurturing young minds.

From modest beginnings in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam rose to become India's 11th President (2002-2007). His life story continues to inspire generations of learners to pursue excellence, rise above challenges, and stay rooted in humility.

A teacher by passion, Dr Kalam often described himself as an educator first, even after serving as the President. He interacted with students across the country, encouraging them to dream boldly and contribute meaningfully to society. His words - "Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action" - remain a guiding light for many.

Dr Kalam left was born on October 15, 1931, and passed away in 2015. He left behind a legacy built on knowledge, innovation, and service. He remains one of the most admired figures in India's modern history.

The term "World Students' Day" suggests a global observance, however, it is not officially recognised by the United Nations, which marks October 15 as the International Day of Rural Women. In India, however, this date holds unique significance as a celebration of Dr Kalam's vision for education and youth empowerment.

Across schools, colleges, and universities, the day is marked by debates, science exhibitions, cultural programmes, and interactive sessions, aimed at nurturing curiosity, creativity, and leadership among students.

Honouring Dr Kalam's Vision

World Students' Day reflects Dr Kalam's enduring faith in the power of young minds. His vision continues to remind students to dream fearlessly, question thoughtfully, and act purposefully - values that remain central to India's educational spirit.