Double Allowance For Cows In Madhya Pradesh, But Why It Will Not Work

Namaste, dear readers! I am Gauri, a proud resident of a cowshed in Madhya Pradesh. Today, I have some big news to share - for me, my fellow cows, and the humans who take care of us. The state government has finally decided to double our daily allowance! Yes, you heard it right - the Rs. 20 we used to get per day has now become Rs. 40. But before you start celebrating, let me tell you what this really means for us.

The Government's Big Announcement

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda recently announced in the state budget that the daily grant for cows in shelters would be increased from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40. More than 3,45,000 cows like me live in about 2,200 cow shelters across Madhya Pradesh, and the government has allocated Rs. 505 crore under the Cow Conservation and Animal Protection Scheme. The plan is to establish more self-sufficient gaushalas. Sounds great, right?

But Here's the Reality...

Let me introduce you to my caretaker, Brijesh Vyas from Mahamrityunjay Gauseva Sadan. He looks after 770 of us with love and dedication, but even he admits that while this financial aid is welcome, it comes with challenges.

"Inflation has increased, fodder costs Rs. 700-800 per quintal, and we receive payments after 2-3 months. The money for December has just arrived in March," he says. Imagine if your salary was delayed for months - how would you manage?

The Political Promises & Reality Check

Cows like me have always been a hot topic in elections. Before the last assembly elections, both BJP and Congress made grand promises. Congress vowed to buy cow dung from farmers, while BJP promised to create better grazing lands and healthcare for us.

The Congress also pledged to increase our daily allowance to Rs. 40 - and now that promise is finally being fulfilled, but the bigger issue remains: timely payments and real implementation.

Madhya Pradesh even has a Gau Cabinet and a Gau Samvardhan Board, but let's be honest - our caretakers are still struggling.

Grants arrive months late , and even Rs. 40 a day is barely enough to cover our meals. Just ask Subhash Sharma, the director of Maa Gayatri Gaushala in Bhopal, where 140 of us live.

"They don't even give Rs. 20 daily. Payments come every 3-4 months," he says.

Feeding Cows on Rs. 40 a Day - Possible?

If you think Rs. 40 is enough, let's break it down. My daily diet includes:

Fodder - At least Rs. 60-70 worth per day

Water & Supplements - Extra expenses

Healthcare - Emergency medical costs

Even at Mahamrityunjay Gaushala, where injured and abandoned cows like me are given shelter, our caretaker Govind Vyas spends his own pension to support us. "A cow eats fodder worth Rs. 10,000 per month. The grants are delayed by 6-7 months. How are we supposed to manage?" he asks.

The Big Picture

Madhya Pradesh has two types of cow shelters:

* 618 privately managed gaushalas, housing about 1.5 lakh cows.

* 1,800 government-built gaushalas, sheltering 2.8 lakh cows.

The government claims it provides funds for over 4 lakh cows, but ask any gaushala operator and you'll hear the same story - delays, financial struggles, and insufficient support.

The government's decision to increase our allowance is a step in the right direction, but without timely payments and proper execution, it's just another election promise. For now, we cows will continue to rely on kind-hearted humans who visit our shelters with extra fodder. Some come out of devotion, some for good karma, and some simply because they care.

