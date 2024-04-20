Doordarshan's New Orange Logo Sparks Criticism, Ex-Boss Takes A Jibe

DD News revealed its new logo while sharing a new promotional video.

Doordarshan, the autonomous public broadcaster, has changed the colour of its logo from red to a distinct orange shade, sparking criticism from the opposition camp. DD News, the English news channel of Doordarshan, revealed the logo while sharing a new promotional video on X recently.

The new logo faced criticism online with several users pointing out that it was saffron and the move came right ahead of elections. Trinamool MP Jawhar Sircar, former boss of Doordarshan's parent organisation, too said it hurts to see the "saffronisation" of Doordarshan's logo just before elections.

"National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel - it's not Prasar Bharati any more - it's Prachar Bharati," he said in an online post.

Mr Sircar had served as the CEO of Prasar Bharati, the statutory body that oversees Doordarshan and All India Radio, from 2012 until 2016.

Outlining his opposition, he said in a video, "It's quite inappropriate to see the national broadcaster has chosen the colour saffron for its branding." He also termed the move as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, a set of restrictions imposed before elections to ensure a level-playing field for the candidates.

The current boss of Prasar Bharati, however, differed with Mr Sircar, justifying the move as essential in line with visual aesthetics. He also insisted the colour was orange.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gaurav Dwivedi said that using a bright, appealing colour was based on the channel's branding and visual aesthetic. He also said that not just the logo, the channel has also upgraded its look and feel, including new lighting and equipment.