Veteran Doordarshan Anchor Sarla Maheshwari Dies At The Age Of 71

Veteran Doordarshan anchor Sarla Maheshwari has died at the age of 71. Sharing the news on social media, Doordarshan National extended "heartfelt tribute" to their news presenter and remembered her for her "gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified delivery."

"On behalf of the Doordarshan family, we pay our heartfelt tribute to Mrs Sarla Maheshwari. She was a respected and revered Doordarshan newsreader, who carved a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified delivery. Her simplicity, restraint, and personality instilled a deep trust in her viewers," the post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

दूरदर्शन परिवार की ओर से श्रीमती सरला माहेश्वरी को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। वह दूरदर्शन की सम्मानित और प्रतिष्ठित समाचार वाचिका थीं, जिन्होंने अपनी सौम्य आवाज़, सटीक उच्चारण और गरिमापूर्ण प्रस्तुति से भारतीय समाचार जगत में विशेष स्थान बनाया। उनकी सादगी, संयम और व्यक्तित्व ने दर्शकों… pic.twitter.com/Hx8glZI7rk — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) February 12, 2026

Veteran news anchor and Maheshwari's ex-colleague, Shammi Narang, also expressed grief as he shared the news on the death of his ex-co-anchor.

"She was the embodiment of grace and courtesy. Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura," Narang wrote in a social media post.

"She respected everyone and uplifted every space she was part of. I pray that God grants her soul eternal peace and gives strength to the Maheshwari family," he added.

I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-News anchor at Doordarshan, Sarala Maheshwari 🙏



She was the embodiment of grace and courtesy.

Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir… pic.twitter.com/VIX8khALBC — Shammi Narang (@iamshamminarang) February 12, 2026

All India Mahila Congress described Maheshwari's death as the "end of a golden era of television journalism."

"Her credibility and decency will always be an inspiration for generations to come," the group added.

दूरदर्शन की सुप्रसिद्ध न्यूज़ रीडर सरला माहेश्वरी जी का निधन टीवी पत्रकारिता के एक स्वर्णिम युग का अंत है।



उनकी विश्वसनीयता और शालीनता आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणा रहेगी।



ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।



भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8n9QlyhTOI — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) February 12, 2026

Maheshwari's funeral will take place today at 4 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat in the national captial, Delhi.