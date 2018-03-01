Don't Worry, I'm There: P Chidambaram To Son Karti

Karti Chidambaram was arrested from Chennai on Wednesday

New Delhi:  "Don't worry, I am there," former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told his son Karti when he saw him in the CBI court where he was brought for extension of custody on Thursday in the INX Media alleged bribery case.

The senior Congress leader put his hand on his son's shoulder with his wife Nalini Chidambaram who was already in the court looking on.

The lawyer couple were present during the arguments that went on for more than three hours before CBI Judge Sunil Rana.

The Judge also permitted the parents to talk to Karti in the presence of the investigating officer during the brief break before passing the order on giving five-day custody of Karti to CBI.

However, the Judge in his order disallowed Karti's request for home-cooked food but allowed medicines and a health check up.

