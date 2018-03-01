Don't Worry, I'm There: P Chidambaram To Son Karti

The senior Congress leader put his hand on his son's shoulder with his wife Nalini Chidambaram who was already in the court looking on.
The lawyer couple were present during the arguments that went on for more than three hours before CBI Judge Sunil Rana.
The Judge also permitted the parents to talk to Karti in the presence of the investigating officer during the brief break before passing the order on giving five-day custody of Karti to CBI.
However, the Judge in his order disallowed Karti's request for home-cooked food but allowed medicines and a health check up.
