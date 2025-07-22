"Don't Talk To Me About Others...": Congress-Shashi Tharoor Rift Widens

The Congress' Shashi Tharoor problem seems to be just getting bigger, and it exploded again Tuesday afternoon after the Lok Sabha MP snapped back at critics, in this case K Muraleedharan - though he did not name the senior Congress leader from Kerala - and his "he is not with us" declaration.

"The people who are saying this should have some basis for saying so. Who are they? I want to know. Then we will see. Don't ask me about the behaviour of others. I can (only) talk about my behaviour," an irritated Mr Tharoor told reporters in Delhi. He did not name those critics, but the reference was clear.

On Sunday K Muraleedharan, a four-time former MP and two-time ex-MLA, said Shashi Tharoor would no longer be welcome to party programme in the state till he reverses comments made after the Pahalgam terror attack in April and India's subsequent military response, i.e., Operation Sindoor.

#WATCH | Delhi: On statements by Congress leaders against him, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "The people who are saying this should have some basis for saying so. Who are they? I want to know. Then we will see. Don't ask me about the behaviour of others. I can talk about my… pic.twitter.com/KDJF1Un21D — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2025

"Till he (Tharoor) changes his stance, we will not invite him to any party programme held in Thiruvananthapuram. He is not with us... so there is no question of him boycotting an event."

READ | "He's Not With Us": Congress Leader After Shashi Tharoor's "Loyalty" Remark

Mr Muraleedharan also slammed Mr Tharoor over a contentious survey that indicated the latter was the 'preferred choice' to replace Pinarayi Vijayan as chief minister after next year's election.

The Congress later rubbished that "cooked up" survey; "Such surveys have no credibility. They are all cooked up. You will see many such surveys come up before the election (next year)," the party said.

\READ | "Shashi Tharoor As Chief Minister" Survey False: Kerala Ex Minister

The critical remarks followed Shashi Tharoor saying he prioritises development over politics and political parties. He was heavily criticised, as he was for comments about the Emergency and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and others praising PM Narendra Modi's leadership after the Pahalgam attack - but insisted he would not back down "because I believe this is the right thing for the country".

READ | Shashi Tharoor Praises PM's Terror Response, Gets Congress 'CC' Strike

Shashi Tharoor's relationship with the Congress - uncertain since 2021, when he joined a group of 'dissenters', i.e., the G-23, and questioned the Gandhis' leadership after a string of election defeats - has taken a sharp downturn over the past few months.

The Congress expressed its unease over positive comments about Mr Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, comments amplified after he was handpicked as one of the few opposition MPs chosen to brief 'partner nations' on the Pahalgam attack and India's military response.

READ | Tharoor Calls PM "Prime Asset For India" In New Provocation For Congress

Mr Tharoor has acknowledged differences of opinion between himself and the Congress leadership; he even met Rahul Gandhi, but nothing seemed to come of that meeting.

Speaking to NDTV last month, he played down, again, any talk of friction with the party, calling such incidents "differences of opinion... with only some elements of leadership".

When NDTV asked him how he would define his relationship with the Congress today, he pointed out he had been loyal to the party and its ideology for the last 16 years.

Mr Tharoor has also firmly denied any talk of a switch to the BJP, a move that could re-align and re-shape India's political lanscape. "It is not a sign of my leaping to join the Prime Minister's party... as some people have been implying..." he said after his remarks about Mr Modi's "dynamism".

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.