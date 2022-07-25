'Don't Let Science Suffer': Rahul Gandhi On Scientific Equipment GST Hike

Rahul Gandhi said scientific advancement is the cornerstone for the development of any nation. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the increase in GST rate on scientific equipment, saying "don't let science suffer because of Gabbar Singh Tax".

In a Facebook post, Mr Gandhi said scientific advancement is the cornerstone for the development of any nation.

The pattern of reduction in the allocation of funds for scientific research by the BJP government is a "worrisome" sign for the research ecosystem in India, he said.

"Now, by increasing the GST rates from 5% to 18% on scientific instruments, the government is displaying its thoughtless approach and further reducing funds and resources available for labs involved in scientific work across the country," he said.

Remember, this government has already cut 3.9% of Union Ministry of Science and Technology‘s budget this year, Mr Gandhi said.

"Don't let science suffer because of your 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Prime Minister. Roll back the GST on scientific equipment," he demanded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)