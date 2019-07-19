'Don't Do Marketing Of Bengal': Lok Sabha Speaker To Trinamool Lawmaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asks Trinamool leader not to market Bengal's health scheme

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today asked a leader of the Trinamool Congress not to do "marketing" of West Bengal after he spoke about a health scheme of the state government in the House.

During the Question Hour, Trinamool Congress leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay highlighted a health scheme being implemented by the Mamata Banerjee government, which he claimed was better than the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Modi government.

At this, the Speaker remarked, "Don't do marketing of West Bengal."

However, Sudip Bandyopadhyay kept talking about the West Bengal scheme.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan countered mr Bandyopadhyay, saying schemes individually implemented by a few states like West Bengal have several limitations, including lack of portability.

Harsh Vardhan said he was hopeful that governments of Delhi, Telangana and Odisha, which have not joined the Ayushman Bharat scheme yet, will do it soon.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.