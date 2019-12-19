Don't Believe In, Spread Rumours: Delhi Police Amid Citizenship Act Stir

"Cooperate with the forces," Delhi police appealed to people (Representational)

Delhi Police on Thursday requested people to not spread rumours and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in the national capital.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed around Red Fort after a protest march was called on by various opposition parties.

"I request, through the media, to the people to not believe in any rumours and restrict themselves from spreading it. Also, cooperate with the police forces. Section 144 has been imposed only in Red Fort area and nowhere else," Delhi Police Public Relation Officer MS Randhawa told media.

"This is not the traditional route for any protest march. In Delhi, protests are held at designated routes. In a written request also we have requested the organisers to hold the protests at designated places and apply for that. If they will hold protests at non-designated places then it will cause public disturbance and affect emergency services," he added.

A large number of protests have gathered around the Red Fort to protest against the Citizenship Act.