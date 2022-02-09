Domino's, Honda Join Other MNCs, 'Regret' Social Media Posts On Kashmir

Pizza chain Domino's and Japanese auto major Honda today apologised for hurting the sentiments of Indians due to social media posts made by their business associates in Pakistan. The statements come a day after carmaker Hyundai issued a clarification for a tweet supporting separatists in Kashmir.

Domino's India said it is committed to the Indian market and has the utmost respect for the people and culture of the country.

"Domino's India is committed to the Indian market, having called it home for more than 25 years, and has the utmost respect for the people, culture and spirit of nationalism of the country," the company said in a statement on Twitter.

The multinational pizza chain further said, "We stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer."

This is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer. pic.twitter.com/8II6XuLxb0 — dominos_india (@dominos_india) February 8, 2022

Honda India also took to Twitter to issue an apology saying that it regretted any hurt caused to the sentiments of Indians.

"Honda is deeply committed to ensuring compliance with laws and sentiments of every country it operates in. Any hurt caused to this effect is regretted," it said.

As a part of its policy, Honda said it "endeavours to ensure that, in any part of the world it is present, it avoids comment on race, politics, religion and social issues".

Domino's and Honda joined the list of global firms - Hyundai, KFC, Pizza Hut, Toyota, Suzuki - that have apologised for posts on social media made by their business partners in Pakistan on Kashmir Solidarity Day. The social media posts drew a backlash in India with users on Twitter calling for a boycott of products by these companies.