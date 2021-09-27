All 33 Arrested For Gang-Raping Maharashtra Teen Multiple Times: Police

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter

All 33 people accused of allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl multiple times and at several spots near Mumbai for nearly nine months have been arrested, the police said today.

"One more accused arrested by the police. All 33 accused, including two minors, have been arrested. The two minor accused have been sent to the Child Correction Home," informed the Maharashtra Police in the statement.

Meanwhile, the teen was discharged from the hospital on September 25.

On the basis of the girl's complaint, the police had on September 23, registered a case under the Indian Penal Code for rape and other offences and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, against all the accused.

The Thane Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The tragic story began in January when the girl's friend allegedly raped her and filmed the crime. He used the video to blackmail her and rape her again. He had also allegedly shared the video with many others - friends and acquaintances - and they all used it to blackmail the teen and rape her.

The case came to light after the teen told her aunt, following which a complaint was filed against the accused.

"The girl knew almost all the attackers," the police said.