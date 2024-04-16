Doctor's Wife Arrested For Torturing Minor House Help In Assam: Cops

A case has been registered against her, police said (Representational)

The wife of a doctor has been arrested in Assam's Dibrugarh for alleged physical torture of their minor house help, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was held following complaints from neighbours, Officer in Charge of Dibrugarh Police Station, Raju Bahadur Chetry, said.

A case has been registered against her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The girl, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, was with the couple since 2013.

The doctor, a skin specialist, has been on the run since the arrest of his wife, Mr Chetry added.

