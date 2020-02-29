Doctors' Team From Lucknow Visits Meerut After 77 Cases Of Swine Flu Reported

The team of doctors are taking stock of how patients are being isolated in hospitals (Representational)

A team from the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Health Services visited Meerut in the wake of swine flu cases in the city.

An official from the team, Dr HK Agarwal said, "Swine flu cases were reported here, so we came here to conduct a survey and oversee how the Medical college is providing treatment and how patients are being isolated."

"There is no lack of medicine here and if there is a shortage then it will be fulfilled. We will conduct a survey of other hospitals here as well," he said.

While speaking about the Swine flu cases in Meerut, Dr Rajkumar, the Chief Medical officer of Meerut, said, "77 cases of Swine flu were found and out of them, nine people have died. Now things are getting under control."

"482 PAC jawans suspected of Swine flu have been given medicines and they are advised not to go out of the camps. 19 PAC jawans have been tested positive with Swine flu," he added.