'Do Not Endorse Violence': Sunny Leone On Masked Mob Attack In JNU

Sunny Leone said violence doesn't exist in isolation and has ripple effects (File)

Actor Sunny Leone, while speaking about the attack on JNU on January 5, said she is "pro-peace" and believes conflicts can be resolved if people engaged in a conversation.

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

The actor said she doesn't want to share her opinion on "the actual thing that people are fighting over" but wants to address the issue of violence.

"I think that there are many things that we can do if we put our fist down, if we speak to each other and stop the violence because violence is something that our children see and learn," Sunny Leone told reporters on Wednesday.

She said violence doesn't exist in isolation and has ripple effects.

"Violence doesn't just affect just one person who is being violated or hurt. It affects the entire family because it also emotionally hurts them because their child is being hurt, their father, mother, sister are hurt.

"I am pro-peace and I do not endorse violence. I am sure that there's some resolution that will come without violence here," she added.