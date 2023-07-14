DMK Says Will Oppose In Parliament BJP's Attempt To Implement Civil Code

The monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 11.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday said it would put up a staunch opposition in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament to the BJP regime's attempt to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

India and its Constitution would not be able to "bear" one more opportunity for the BJP at the Centre as the saffron party has made the anti-defection law a mere "exhibit" by emerging as the "hero" of horse-trading culture that involves "purchasing" MLAs and MPs, a resolution adopted here at a DMK meet of party Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs said.

Recently, Ajit Pawar and his supporters split the Nationalist Congress Party and joined the government in Maharashtra led by BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) coalition.

Chaired by DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, the party meeting said in the resolution that the nation faced the "great danger" of removal of the ideals of the "socialistic, secular and democratic republic" built into the preamble of the Constitution.

The DMK has decided that in Parliament its MPs would take on the ruling BJP which is "bent on" ushering in the UCC and other anti-people bills in haste.

The DMK would take up the "transgressions" of governors, the "huge threat" to democracy, secularism, social justice, and fundamental and state's rights.

Referring to Manipur, the party said the fire of violence in the northeastern state has not been extinguished yet and "today the fire of hate politics is raging" in the country.

The rise in prices of vegetables and essential commodities as well as unemployment were also underlined by the party among several concerns.

The ideals of social justice, equality, secularism and democracy that made India proud abroad have lost importance. The Constitution and judiciary that upheld it faces "intimidation" from the Centre's authority that crossed its limits, the resolution said.

Under such circumstances, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who says he represents all people ("Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas") now comes up with the "hate slogan" of Uniform Civil Code, it added.

In the past nine years, the BJP regime at the Centre neither gave funds nor projects to Tamil Nadu and there has been no place for young people of the state in Central government job opportunities, it further said.

The DMK also accused the saffron party of creating a "misleading impression" that it was enamoured of the Tamil language, and claimed that the Centre did not give Tamil youths the opportunity to write competitive examinations in Tamil.

The travails people endured in the past nine years under the BJP regime, which is "deceiving" Tamil Nadu people will echo in Parliament, it added.

