DMK MLA's Employee Among 2 Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Disabled Man

Two men, including a personal helper of Bargur DMK MLA Mathiazhagan, have been arrested in Krishnagiri district for allegedly sexually assaulting a differently-abled man.

Police said the 20-year-old survivor, a resident of Kaveripattinam, had come to the Krishnagiri municipal library near the town bus stand to prepare for the Group-2 government service exams.

On August 29, he was allegedly lured to a secluded spot by the two accused - Aseen Ali and Athiyamaan, both residents of Pazhaiyapettai in Krishnagiri - and subjected to sexual assault.

"We've arrested the MLA's helper and another man. They've allegedly forced the differently-abled youth to perform oral sex. We are investigating," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Following the survivor's complaint, the Krishnagiri Town Police registered a case against three persons.

Two of them - Athiyamaan, who works as a helper for MLA Mathiazhagan, and Aseen Ali - have been arrested. A search is on for the third suspect.

Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK has demanded the arrest of a local DMK functionary who allegedly attempted to pressure the survivor into withdrawing the complaint.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to visit Krishnagiri on Wednesday and Thursday.

The opposition slammed the ruling DMK on rising crime and declining law and order, something the state government and the police deny.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the state government argued that crime in Tamil Nadu is far less compared to other states and that stringent action is being taken on every such case.