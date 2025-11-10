"Bogus, Fuss": DK Shivakumar To NDTV On BJP's 'No Chair November' AI Video

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday night called the BJP's 'No Chair November' AI-generated video targeting the ruling Congress government in the state "bogus" and a "fuss".

"All of it is bogus, a fuss that they're trying to create. Nothing will happen," Shivakumar told NDTV.

The BJP released a 26-minute satirical clip amid speculation over a growing tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar for the top post. The video features caricatures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and Shivakumar, where Gandhi and Siddaramaiah send a "hi" to Shivakumar on WhatsApp through Gandhi's account. Then a "scratch card" appears on the screen. As an amused-looking Shivakumar scratches the card, he learns that he received a 'No Chair November" as a reward - indicating no top post for him. While Shivakumar looks taken aback, Gandhi and Siddaramaiah are seen laughing.

The video ends with a Husky dog dancing.

"It is 'No Chair November' for @DKShivakumar," the BJP captioned the video on X with the hashtags #Congressfailskarnataka #CMChairfight.

The BJP, last week, had shared another AI-generated video showing four top Congress leaders - Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi - in a game of musical chairs for the top post. The four figures are seen encircling the Chief Minister's chair, each hoping to beat the others to it. The BJP's Karnataka unit has captioned the post, "Countdown to the November Revolution!"

Over the past few months, the political corridors in Karnataka have been abuzz with talk of leadership change later this year. A "power-sharing" agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakaumar - also referred to as the "November revolution" has been cited amid the buzz. This goes back to 2023 when the Congress came to power in the state and Shivakumar was considered a strong contender for the top post. However, the Congress leadership chose Siddaramaiah and convinced Shivakumar to settle for the Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief posts. Reports claimed that an agreement on a rotational Chief Minister had been reached, but this was never confirmed.

Last week, Shivakumar said that he is a "disciplined soldier" of his party, adding that he and the Chief Minister will "abide by the party's decision".

Siddaramaiah, at a recent event, said he will continue in power for the next 2.5 years - but he quickly changed the sentence to "we will continue".

DK Shivakumar on Bihar polls

The Congress leader, while speaking to NDTV, said that he is confident there would be a change in Bihar.

"I'm sure and confident there will be a change in Bihar and the 'Mahagathbandhan' will perform strongly. I met people from Bihar in Bengaluru, and they were happy. I'm sure they will vote for the 'Mahagathbandhan'," he said.

Shivakumar also said that a total of 37 boxes of signature forms collected during the 'Vote Chori Campaign' arrived by cargo. "I will go to the AICC office and submit the crores of signatures," he said.