BJP's Fresh Parody Targets Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Leaders Amid Power Rift

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a fresh satirical clip to target the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, amid speculation over growing tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar for the top post.

Shivakumar, however, recently clarified that there will be no "November revolution" - as being referred to by some - and said there will be a revolution only in 2028 with the Congress returning to power in the state.

The 26-minute AI-generated video features caricatures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. It shows Gandhi and Siddaramaiah sending a "Hi" to Shivakumar on WhatsApp through Gandhi's account. This is followed by a "scratch" card.

In the video, Shivakumar looks amused before opening the card. As he scratches the card, he learns that he has received a "No Chair November" as reward. While Shivakumar is taken aback, Gandhi and Siddaramaiah are seen laughing.

The video concludes with a Husky dancing in front of the camera.

"It is 'No Chair November' for @DKShivakumar," the BJP wrote on X, as it shared the video with the hashtags #Congressfailskarnataka #CMChairfight.

There have been talks within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the Chief Minister change later this year, citing "power-sharing" agreement involving CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. This is being referred to by some as the "November revolution".

On Thursday, Shivakumar said he is a "disciplined soldier" of the party and he and Siddaramaiah will abide by the party's decision.

"I'm not meeting anyone (from the high command). There have been no discussions with me regarding Cabinet reshuffle. It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. Let him do it. I have no programme to meet any leaders. I will have to meet them on matters concerning party organisations, vote chori campaign," he said.

Siddaramaiah also recently said he would continue in office for the full five-year term, subject to the Congress high command's decision.

Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, however, said Shivakumar has the desire to become the Chief Minister, and his wish is that he takes over after Siddaramaiah completes a five-year term in 2028.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy Chief Minister.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become Chief Minister after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.